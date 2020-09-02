Umar Khalid questioned by Crime Branch in Delhi riots case

New Delhi, Sep 2 : Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was on Wednesday called by the Crime Branch for questioning in the northeast Delhi riots case. He was let off after the questioning.

Khalid has already been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with Jamia student and RJD youth wing president Meeran Haider, JCC media coordinator Safoora Zargar, and Danish, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura.

Khalid was questioned earlier in connection with the riots by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Since December, Delhi was brimming with tensions after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed. Protests against CAA started in various parts of the national capital. An agitation also started near Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi.

The protests in northeast Delhi took a violent turn in Delhi’s worst riots in the recent past in which around 53 people were killed and many injured.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.