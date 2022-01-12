Umar Riaz compares Salman Khan with wrestler Muhammad Ali, why?

Mumbai: The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the strong and much-loved contender Umar Riaz get eliminated from the house. Netizens have been bashing the makers for their ‘unfair’ decision to evict him as they felt he deserved a position in finale. ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ has been trending on Twitter with over 15 million tweets.

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz came live on Instagram to chat with his fans and followers. He also thanked everyone for their support during his journey on the show.

Umar Riaz also reveale that he is not at all affected by host Salman Khan’s bashing on national televisio. He added that he takes pride in saying that he was scolded by the superstar of Bollywood. “I take it as a pride that I have been scolded by superstar Salman Khan. My father also says that don’t forget you have been scolded by Salman Khan. I am happy ke ‘Bhai ne daanta hai chalega.’ I was ready to even get slapped by Salman Khan (laughs), people would remember me getting slapped by him (jokes).”

He further stated, “It is usually said that getting a punch from Mike Tyson or Mohammad Ali is a big thing, so I never took it in a negative light. I would feel great when he would talk to all of us.”

“I don’t think Indian television has a host like him and I respect Salman sir from the bottom of my heart,” he said while intereacting with his fans.

Umar Riaz’s elimination came as a shock to many of the viewers. He was removed as punishment post his physical spat with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Several netizens are demanding the makers bring back Umar on the show. However, there is no official update on it.