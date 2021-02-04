Umrah: 8M litres Zamzam water given to pilgrims in Covid times

Updated: 4th February 2021
Makkah: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs has distributed more than 8 million liters of Zamzam water to Umrah performers and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque, including one million liters distributed using 5 million bottles and 7 million liters using water cylinders.

The Presidency distributed bottles of Zamzam water to permitted groups to perform Umrah and prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque, according to precautionary measures being implemented by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the Saudi Gazette reported.

