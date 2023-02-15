UN: 7 million children affected by earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2023 8:01 pm IST
UN: 7 million children affected by earthquake in Turkey, Syria
Photo: AFP

The United Nations said that more than seven million children were affected by the devastating earthquake that struck in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Monday and also expressed concern over the killing of “several thousand” others.

“In Turkey, the total number of affected children in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes is 4.6 million. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected,” James Elder, a spokesman for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

“UNICEF fears that several thousand children will be killed,” Elder added.

Also Read
UN chief Guterres appeals for $397 mn aid for quake-hit Syria

He warned that “even without verifying the numbers, it is tragically clear that the numbers will continue to increase.” Elder feared the final outcome would be “mind-boggling”.

He expressed his fears that, given the “catastrophic and ever-increasing death toll, it is clear that many children will lose their parents in these devastating earthquakes.”

On February 6, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by another with a magnitude of 7.6 hours later.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2023 8:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button