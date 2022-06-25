UN agency for Palestine refugees faces funding crises

United Nations: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) now faces a funding shortfall of over $100 million for 2022 even after pledging conference earlier this week raised $160 million, a top official said here.

The shortfall is consistent with the discrepancy of funds that the agency has faced every year for almost a decade and the agency has so far been able to move along through a number of austerity and cost-control measures, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said, adding that it is no longer possible to sustain today.

“There is very little to cut from our cost without, in fact, cutting our services,” Xinhua news agency quoted the top official as saying.

If the funding gap fails to be filled in the next couple of months, the delivery of education to more than half a million girls and boys, or the access to primary health care for close to 2 million people, or the emergency food and cash assistance to the poorest Palestine refugees might be seriously at risk, he warned. “We have entered a danger zone.”

"Let's imagine for a moment that we are a young man or woman Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, or Syria, Jordan, Gaza," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, suggesting that "Investing in UNRWA means investing in the future through education of children & youth, girls & boys…"

“It is not the time to turn our back on some of the most successful human development story in the Middle East. This can only fuel further despair and the feeling of abandonment of one of the most destitute communities in the region at a time when there is a lack of political horizon, and unprecedented economic crisis and multiple conflicts,” Lazzarini told reporters.

“Fatigue should not be an option, and indifference to this, I would say, even less.”

Finding a solution to the agency’s chronic financial problem requires political will to match the support for the mandate with sufficient resources, he said.

“We are expected to provide government-like services to one of the most destitute communities in the region. But we are funded like an NGO because we depend completely on voluntary contributions.”

The agency currently helps some 5.6 million Palestine refugees and their descendants in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria as well as in West Bank and Gaza, by providing education, primary health, and social protection.