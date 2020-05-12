UN chief extends telecommuting arrangements to June 30

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that he has decided to extend the current telecommuting arrangements at UN headquarters in New York through June 30.

“After consulting with senior management and our medical services about the COVID-19 situation, I have decided to extend the current telecommuting arrangements at the headquarters complex through June 30, 2020. We will continue to review these arrangements, and will provide advance notice should there be any easing or further extension of these measures,” the UN chief said on Monday in a letter to all UN staff working at the New York headquarters, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the Senior Emergency Policy Team, with advice from the Crisis Operations Group, is finalizing a plan for a gradual and phased return to the buildings whenever it is considered safe for us to do so, Guterres said.

“Your health and safety are the priorities guiding this process, and we will exercise maximum flexibility for staff with children, vulnerable dependents and underlying health conditions. We will communicate these plans as soon as they are ready and will keep you apprised of related developments,” he said.

The secretary-general on April 17 extended his order for all staff at UN headquarters in New York to work from home through May 31 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He first ordered all staff at UN headquarters in New York, unless their physical presence in office was needed to carry out essential UN business, to work from home between March 16 and April 12. He then extended the arrangements till April 30.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.