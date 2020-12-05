UN chief lauds Kuwait’s efforts to defuse tension in Gulf region

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday lauded Kuwait’s mediation efforts to defuse tension between Qatar and several other countries in the Gulf region.

“The secretary-general is encouraged by the statement by the foreign minister of Kuwait and other reports that the Gulf rift is close to a resolution,” said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesperson. “The secretary-general welcomes the efforts and contributions of Kuwait in building bridges of understanding in the Gulf region and beyond.”

While stressing the importance of Gulf unity for regional peace, Guterres expressed hope that all countries involved in the dispute will work together to formally resolve their differences.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017, alleging that the gas-rich Gulf country supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs. They have been asking for a list of demands which Qatar has to implement in order to revive ties.

However, Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges.

Source: ANI