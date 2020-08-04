UN chief sends condolences to Beirut blasts victims’ families

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 5th August 2020 5:04 am IST
UN chief sends condolences to Beirut blasts victims' families

United Nations, Aug 5 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent his condolences to the families of the victims following the horrific explosions in Lebanese capital Beirut.

“The secretary-general expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the secretary-general in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident,” he said.

Two huge explosions rocked Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday evening, leaving over 50 people dead and 2,500 others injured.

The blasts hit the Port of Beirut around 6.10 p.m. (local time), shaking buildings all over the city while causing massive casualties and damages.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close