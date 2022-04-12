UN chief voices concern over escalation in Palestinian-Israeli tensions

12th April 2022
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced grave concern over the recent escalation in Palestinian-Israeli tensions, said his Spokesman.

“The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. He is appalled by the increasingly high number of casualties, including women and children,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman, added.

Guterres reiterated that children must never be the target of violence or put in harm’s way, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defence Forces must exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only as a last resort when it is strictly unavoidable in order to protect life, said the Spokesman.

The UN will continue to work with all sides to de-escalate the situation, Dujarric added.

