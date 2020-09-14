UN concerned over excessive use of force against E.Libya demonstrators

United Nations, Sep 14 : The UN has expressed concerns over reports of excessive use of force against demonstrators in the eastern Libyan city of al-Marj.

In a statement on Sunday, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that it “expresses grave concern regarding reports that one civilian was killed, three were injured, and a number of other demonstrators were arrested on September 12 following the reported excessive use of force by eastern authorities against peaceful demonstrators in the city of al-Marj”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Mission called for a thorough and immediate investigation into these incidents and for the speedy release of all those arbitrarily arrested and detained.

“The UNSMIL reminds all parties in Libya that the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights and fall within Libya’s obligations under international human rights law,” the statement said.

Demonstrations in the country are motivated by deep-seated frustrations about sustained poor living conditions, shortages of electricity and water, rampant corruption, misgovernance, and a lack of service provision throughout the country, it said.

They underscore the urgent need to lift the oil blockade and return to a full and inclusive political process that will meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for representative government, dignity, and peace, the mission said.

Protests broke out in a number of cities in eastern Libya against lack of basic services, mainly electricity, healthcare and funds in local banks.

The eastern-based government of Libya, headed by Abdullah Al-Thani, on Sunday presented its resignation to the eastern-based House of Representatives (Parliament) following three days of protests.

