UN concerned over growing violence against women in B’desh

Dhaka, Oct 8 : In the wake of recent rape cases, the United Nations (UN) has expressed serious concerns over the growing violence against women in Bangladesh and called for justice.

UN Resident Coordinator tweeted the statement both in Bangla and English.

The UN has strongly recommended an urgent reform to the criminal justice system to support and protect victims and witnesses, and to speed up the slow trial process.

The UN said they stand ready to support the government to undertake a comprehensive review in handling of rape cases and violence against women and children, to improve and create a gender-responsive justice system.

There must be transparency and accountability in reporting how the laws to protect women and girls are being implemented.

“Global statistics are alarming. They affirm that violence against women is the most pervasive, yet least punished, of all crimes. This must stop,” said the UN.

“These are heinous crimes and grave violations of human rights. One rape is one too many,” said the UN in a statement on Wednesday amid rising number of rapes that triggered nationwide protest from all sections of people.

The recent case of the woman from Noakhali that was circulated through social media has yet again underlined the state of social, behavioural and structural misogyny that exist, the statement added.

“While UN stands with the public and civil society groups in calling for justice, we recognise that these are not isolated incidents. We promote a systematic approach to strengthen protection of women’s rights,” the statement read.

