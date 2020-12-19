UN condemns ‘intimidation acts’ against Libyan oil corporation

Tripoli, Dec 19 : The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has condemned “acts of intimidation” against the North African country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC).

“UNSMIL condemns the recent threats made by armed groups against the NOC and its subsidiary, the Brega Petroleum Marketing Company based in Tripoli,” Xinhua news agency quoted the mission as saying in a statement on Friday.

“The NOC is and must remain a unified, independent, and apolitical institution that works for the benefit of all Libyans.

“These actions may constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and those responsible could be subject to sanctions,” it said.

UNSMIL called for support to the NOC, which “was able to quickly, and despite the exceptionally difficult circumstances, bring Libya’s oil production fully back online”, following months of blockades that resulted in losses of $11 billion.

The NOC said on Thursday that an armed group “threatened and attempted to intervene in the activities of the Brega Petroleum Marketing Company”.

Amid insecurity and chaos, Libya plunged into chaos after the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011, witnessing prolonged conflict between the eastern-based Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the country’s west.

The warring parties signed a UN-sponsored permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva on October 23.

At an intra-Libya dialogue brokered by the UN held in Tunisia from November 7-15, representatives agreed on a roadmap to credible, inclusive and democratic national elections, and set December 24, 2021 for the general elections to take place.

