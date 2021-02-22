UN demands proof of Dubai princess Latifa being alive, family says she’s ‘home’

After the latest video of the Dubai ruler’s daughter, Princess Latifa was released by several news outlets, the UN has asked the United Arab Emirates to release proof that the princess is still alive.

In the video shared by BBC, the Princess can be heard saying that she has been kept in a villa, totally locked up in solitary confinement. She also said that she has no access to medical care. She said, “the villa has been converted into a jail. I can’t open any doors or windows.”

A spokesperson for Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement on Friday that the UN had “expressed our concerns regarding the situation, in light of the disturbing videos which have surfaced this week. We have requested more information and clarification on the current situation. She added: “We asked for proof of life.”

The royal family has responded through the UAE Embassy in London.

“In response to media reports regarding Sheikha Latifa, we want to thank those who have expressed concern for her wellbeing, despite the coverage which certainly is not reflective of the actual position,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also mentioned that the princess is “being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals.”

However, #FreeLatifa, a campaign to free Princess Latifa, said that the Royal family can not be trusted as they have issued similar statements in the past.

The FreeLatifa campaign said, “It is now critically urgent that an independent team from the United Nations travel to Dubai and be able to visit Latifa immediately, and that they insist that Latifa is brought to safety in a country of her choosing.”

Latifa’s first escape from Dubai was in 2018 when she fled the UAE border into Oman and attempted to sail to international waters in a small inflatable boat. Her plans were ruined as she was captured by commandos in the Indian Ocean and sent back to Dubai.

According to a factfinding report, the operation to bring her back was authorised by her father only.

Boris Johnson has also expressed concern for Latifa’s life, while Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab expressed that he would like to see some proof that she is “alive and well”.