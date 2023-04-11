UN hails progress in Yemen peace talks between Saudi, Omani delegations

Sanaa: A UN spokesperson said that talks between Saudi and Omani delegations and the Houthi militia in Yemen’s capital Sanaa were “a welcome step towards the de-escalation of tensions” in the war-torn nation.

At a briefing in New York, Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, fielded queries from reporters regarding reports of advancements made towards a lasting ceasefire, which would bring an end to Saudi Arabia’s military involvement in a military coalition that has backed the internationally recognised government in its civil conflict with the Houthis, since 2015, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read Yemen govt officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss 3-yr plan to end civil war

Neighbouring Oman has been involved in peace talks with the warring parties in Yemen, running in parallel with UN efforts, led by Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, who Dujarric said was continuing to “explore options to extend and expand” a UN-brokered six-month truce, which expired last October.

According to Grundberg’s statement last week, the truce is “largely holding” even after expiration, while many elements remain in place.

The envoy said that greater humanitarian relief, a nationwide ceasefire and a sustainable political settlement “that meets the aspirations of Yemeni women and men” was essential, through a process that brings all stakeholders together.

Dujarric said that the discussions in Sanaa were “very much welcomed by the Secretary-General” and added that Grundberg continues to be “in close coordination with the regional member states” over resuming the political process, with the hope of avoiding any escalation in the long-running war.

The spokesperson noted that the UN had not been involved in the talks in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital.

“We are not involved in every discussion, we don’t need to be,” he said.

“What is important is that all of these parties work towards the relevant Security Council resolution, the UN facilitated talks, and all signals are, that they are. But we will have to take things one day at a time.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia frees 13 Houthi prisoners as Omani officials visit Sanaa

News reports suggested that progress in the Oman-mediated talks and brightening prospects of a peace deal for Yemen added to the momentum provided by the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in a deal brokered by China.

Since the conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels escalated in 2015, tens of thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and aid agencies assisted nearly 11 million each month last year, with lifesaving aid, amid what remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)