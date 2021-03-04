UN helps deliver Covid-19 vaccines to Africa

United Nations, March 4 : The United Nations has delivered million of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa through COVAX, the global tool to procure and deliver vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, said a spokesman.

The vaccines have now arrived in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Gambia, Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 1 million doses arrived in Kenya on Wednesday, transported by the UN Children’s Fund. The vaccine roll-out kicks off on Friday in the country, he told a daily press briefing in New York.

Rwanda received 340,000 doses, with UN Resident Coordinator Fode Ndiaye hailing this historic moment as a big boost for hope and recovery. Senegal got 320,000 doses. That will help authorities’ efforts to vaccinate 20 percent of the population, he said.

The DRC received more than 1.7 million doses of vaccines, with the UN team’s support. In the Gambia, the first shipment of 36,000 doses of COVAX-backed vaccines arrived on Tuesday night. With the support of the UN team, the government is preparing to kick-start the vaccination with health care workers, those with underlying medical conditions, and people aged 65 years and above.

More than 620,000 doses arrived in Angola on Tuesday, with UN support. This will help cover an initial 10 per cent of the country’s first phase of vaccine needs. The vaccination effort in Angola began Tuesday with a 71-year-old lady receiving the first shot, said the spokesman.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.