UN trust fund aids 43,000 people affected by sexual abuse since 2016

United Nations: A UN trust fund formed in 2016 has helped 43,000 people affected by sexual exploitation and abuse, a spokesman said.

The UN Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance released the annual report of the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, covering the activities of 2022, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying.

“The report provides details about six projects implemented in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Liberia and South Sudan and positively impacting the lives of victims of sexual misconduct,” Dujarric said.

He said the trust fund has received $4.8 million in contributions from 24 member states of the world organisation and money from payments withheld from personnel against whom sexual exploitation and abuse cases were substantiated.

“This has helped fund assistance and support services to victims and children born of sexual exploitation and abuse by UN and related personnel,” Dujarric said.

“So far, over 43,000 affected victims and community members have participated in income-generating activities or received various forms of support.”

The spokesman said that additional funding would help victims and their children rebuild their lives, break stigma, and facilitate reintegration within their communities.