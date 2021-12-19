‘Un-upyogi’ govt tapping our cellphones: Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP CM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the cell phones of his party leaders were being tapped by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. He added that the state chief minister himself listens to the recording every evening.

“All individuals related to the Samajwadi party are under surveillance,” Yadav declared at a press conference this afternoon. “Yogi Adityanath himself hears the recordings in the evening. If you are contacting us you are also under the radar,” he added while addressing the journalists in the meeting.

Yadav attacked the BJP government following a series of income tax raids on Samajwadi Party leaders including his private secretary Jainendra Yadav, party leader and spokesperson Rajiv Rai and another party leader Manoj Yadav. He said that the raids were an indication of the BJP’s loss in the upcoming state elections in 2022.

He also alleged that after IT raids, the Enforcement Director and the CBI will also be pulled into the election race, as the polling dates approach.

Yadav dismissed the state government terming them as “unupyogi” (meaning useless) as opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term for the Yogi-led state government as Up-yogi (meaning useful).

He also criticized Congress saying that the current state government is only working on a hand-me-down script of the party rulers.

Yadav also questioned as to why junior home minister Ajay Mishra had not stepped down, following his son’s involvement in a case of murder of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Center maintains its stand over the Lakhimpur Kheri case, stating that a father cannot be punished for his son’s actions, amidst uproar in the parliament, demanding Ajay Mishra’s resignation.