‘Unable to breathe’, says Hyd man in video before dying of COVID

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking video, a 34-year-old patient was seen saying that he is unable to breathe as ventilator support has been removed. He alleged that no one is responding to his plea for oxygen support for the last three hours. He sent this video to his father minutes before he was declared dead.

As per the details of the case, on Wednesday, the man was admitted to Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda after over 10 private hospitals refused to admit him.

He recorded and sent the video on Friday night. However, his father saw it only after performing last rite of the deceased on Saturday.

COVID-19 report

The tragedy does not end here, the COVID-19 report of the deceased man that came after his death confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

Now, the family members are scared that they might have been exposed to the virus. It is alleged that no one is ready to conduct COVID-19 test of the deceased’s family members.

Chest Hospital Superintendent denies allegations

Despite the video recording of the patient, Chest Hospital Superintendent Mahboob Khan denied the allegations and said that ventilator support was not removed. He said that in the critical stage, the patient could not feel the oxygen support.

Giving further details of the deceased man, Khan said that the patient died due to the sudden collapse of the heart.