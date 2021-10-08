Unable to pay salaries, association for blind seeks govt help

Hyderabad: City-based Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB), which runs the Nalgonda School for Blind, said that it wants the Telangana government to bail them out as it is unable to pay staff salaries and maintenance charges.

In a statement to the press, the school said that due to COVID-19, the union government has to released its grant for the year 2020-21 and they are uncertain about 2021-22.

On Thursday, the general secretary of DWAB, Chokka Rao met Telangana governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in Nalgonda while she was on a tour to the district. He submitted a memorandum urging her to direct the state government with a regular grant equal to the salaries paid by it for outsourcing and contract employees needed.