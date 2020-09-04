Unable to repay loans, Andhra man attempts suicide

The man was found and rescued around midnight Wednesday

By Mansoor Published: 4th September 2020 2:24 pm IST
dead

Guntur: A man from the Chiluvuru village of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district attempted suicide on video by consuming pesticide mixed in a cold drink.

The man, Subhani, in the video said he was unable to repay loans of nearly Rs 15 lakh from many people and had even embezzled money from the jewellery store he worked in.

“My creditors are forcing me to repay my debts. I have no option other than suicide,” Subhani said in the video as he consumed the pesticide.

He sent the video to some of his friends who approached the Guntur Police. He was found and rescued around midnight Wednesday. In the morning he went to the Government General Hospital (GGH).

READ:  Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

As per the Guntur Police, a missing person complaint was not filed as Subhani was found.

“Once the GGH Guntur sends the report, they will proceed accordingly,” the Guntur police said. 

Source: ANI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close