Unacademy acquires UPSC test preparation platform Coursavy

Bengaluru: Edtech firm Unacademy said on Thursday it has acquired Coursavy, a leading platform for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations preparations.

The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy’s position in the UPSC test prep market.

The Bengaluru-based company has this year acquired Kreatryx, and PrepLadder, besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef.

Unacademy

“As we grow and strengthen our position as the leader in the test prep market, bringing Coursavy on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the UPSC examination category,” Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, said in a statement.

“At Unacademy, we are striving to democratise education in India and this acquisition is a step in that direction.”

Coursavy was started in January 2019 by Vimal Singh Rathore with the vision to make high quality and affordable educational content accessible to UPSC aspirants through technology.

It developed a scalable learning platform and process which solves the challenge of a lack of discipline in learning — the most cited roadblock to a learner’s success.

It also replicated the personal guidance and engagement a student received in an offline setup, hence promoting a community learning environment.

Coursavy

Coursavy has Live sessions that include daily doubt resolutions, core content classes, mentorship, study notes, evaluation and feedback, to inculcate daily discipline amongst aspirants.

Currently Coursavy has various subject matter experts teaching over 70,000 learners through their YouTube channel and platform.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Unacademy earlier this month said it had raised an investment of $150 million in a round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, increasing the Bengaluru-based firm’s valuation to $1.45 billion.

Source: IANS