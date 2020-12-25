Unadkat to captain Saurashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rajkot, Dec 25 : Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat will captain Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said as they announced the team for the tournament on Friday.

Apart from Unadkat, the team also includes Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani, all of whom played an integral role in Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy victory last season.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is slated to begin on January 10 and Saurashtra are placed in Group D along with Services, Vidarbha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Their matches will be played in Indore. Saurashtra’s first match of the season will be against Services on January 10.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final of the tournament shall be played in Ahmedabad from January 26.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta.

