Uncertainty over Haj pilgrimage: Committee announces refunds

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and no clear instruction from Saudi authorities, the Haj Committee of India has announced full refunds for those who want to cancel their pilgrimage this year.

Such pilgrims have been asked to fill a form, attach a cancelled cheque and send it to the CEO of the Haj Committee.

Haj Pilgrimage: No official communication

The circular says that only few weeks are left but there is no official communication from the Saudi authorities about this year’s Haj, an annual ritual performed in Makkah by Muslims across the world in the last month of Islamic Hijri Calendar.

But this year, there is apprehension about the pilgrimage due to the pandemic which has affected Saudi Arabia too.

Two lakh Indian perform Haj annually

Around two lakh people from India perform Haj annually, in which around 1.40 lakh go through the Haj Committee and rest through private tour operators.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.