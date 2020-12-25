Uncertainty prevails over New Year parties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the threat of second wave of coronavirus, uncertainty prevails over the New Year parties in Hyderabad.

Health authorities on Thursday also expressed views against organizing such events and said that they were writing to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and excise against the parties.

Health authorities worried over New Year parties in Hyderabad

Urging the people to stay at home on New Year’s eve, Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said health authorities are worried as every year all sections of the society attend parties and events on the occasion.

He further said that such parties will nullify the efforts taken by the health and other departments to control the pandemic for the past 10-11 months.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 574 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,83,556. Two more persons succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,524.

Area under GHMC limits reported 109 new cases. Rangareddy district saw the second highest number of new cases at 48 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (42), Warangal Urban (34), Karimnagar (30), Khammam (25), Nalgonda (22) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (22).

The state also saw 384 recoveries taking the cumulative numbers to 2,75,217.

Although the number of new COVID cases in Telangana is decreasing slowly, there is an apprehension that if New Year parties are organized in Hyderabad or other districts of the States, it may increase in the coming days.

Threat of new strain

Due to the new strain of the virus that was found in the United Kingdom, health authorities are stressing the importance of not organizing parties in the State.

It may be mentioned that every year, Hyderabad hosts around 1500 New Year parties. However, this year, the concerned authorities have not issued permissions to event organizers, pubs, and hotels for holding any event on the occasion.