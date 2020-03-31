Under scanner, Markaz Nizamuddin issues clarification

New Delhi: As the Delhi-based headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West has come under scanner after several people who were at the markaz have tested positive for the coronavirus, Markaz Nizamuddin has issued clarification by releasing a press note.

Regarding the organisation of the programme the press note clarified “All the programs are decided a year in advance in order to facilitate visitors from far-off places to plan their participation.”

It further added: “When Hon’ble Prime Minister announced the “Janata Curfew”, for 22nd March 2020, the ongoing program in Markaz Nizamuddin was discontinued immediately, however due to sudden cancelation of rail services across the country on 21st March 2020, a large group of visitors who had to depart by way of railways got stuck in the Markaz premises. On 22nd March 2020, “Janata Curfew” was observed and accordingly visitors were advised not to venture out until 9 PM as desired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, therefore the plans to move back to their native places by way of means other than railways also did not materialize. Before the Janata Curfew could be lifted at 9 PM, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6 AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home.”

Expressing helplessness of the Markaz administration, the press note clarified “Despite this challenging situation around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meager transport was available. Suddenly on the evening of 23rd March, a further nationwide lockdown was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister with clear message for people to stay-put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities.”

The press note pointed out that Markaz administration sought permission for vehicles from Ld.SDM to ferry stranded visitors/ guests towards their destination on 26th March 2020. It further stated, “During this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets.”

Offering Markaz as an isolation centre, the press note said “Markaz Nizamuddin would like to humbly offer the entire premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities tide-over the challenge of current pandemic.”

Markaz Nizamuddin serves as the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat for close to 100 years. Its administration claimed that “throughout its 100-year existence, Markaz Nizamuddin has an unblemished history of cooperating with administration/ authorities and always upholding the rule of law in letter and spirit. In the present challenge of COVID-19, Markaz stands with the law enforcement authorities and shall remain forthcoming in complying with all the guidelines issued by them.”

It must be not out of place to mention here that Jamaat at Nizamuddin started on March 13 the day when Ministry of Health circular said “Coronavirus not Health emergency” and ended on 15th of March a week before the Prime Minister announced Janata Curfew.

Other programmes were also held in the country after March 15 but went unnoticed by the media. Like Hindu Mahasabha on March 16 conducted Gau Mutra party to cure Coronavirus. 40000 visitors were at Tirupati on March 17 & 18.

PM announced Janata Curfew on March 22 and then lockdown on March 25 after which UP CM Yogi conducted Ram Lalla movement event on March 25.

According to analysts media has started propaganda to blame and demonise Muslims in order to cover government’s incompetence.

Meanwhile, twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.



Talking to reporters at his residence, he said that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.



The minister said, “700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals.”



Jain said screening of all those who participated in the event is being conducted by the government.



On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an FIR against a Maulana who was leading the congregation at Markaj (Centre) in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi.



The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of the coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat.



Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15.

Source: With inputs from PTI

