Under-trial prisoner dies of heart disease in UP

Muzaffarnagar: An under-trial prisoner at the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh died of a heart disease, officials said on Saturday.

The middle-aged prisoner, Sandeep, was arrested in November 2019 in connection with a case of murder. He was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness Friday evening.

He died at the hospital due to a heart disease, jail superintendent A K Saxena said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.