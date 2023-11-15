Under whose watch Babri demolition happened, KCR attacks Congress

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress only used Muslims as a vote bank, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked under whose watch the demolition of Babri Masjid happened.

Rao, who addressed an election rally at Nizamabad, made a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ comments.

If one is secular, it should be reflected in one’s work, said Rao, also known as KCR.

“We (BRS) treat everyone equally irrespective of religion and community. Congress had used you (Muslims) only as a vote bank. Even today, the Congress does drama. They say we will close the ‘dukaan’ (shop) of hate. I am asking under whose watch Babri Masjid’s martyrdom happened? Who got it done? It needs to be understood,” he said.

“They will make you listen to sweet words… If you are secular, you should remain secular throughout life. You should express it through your work,” he said.

BRS spent Rs 12000 cr on minority welfare: KCR

During the 10 years of the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana, only Rs 2,000 crore was spent on the welfare of minorities, whereas the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore.

No communal riots have happened during the BRS regime since 2014 in the state, while such riots and curfews were the order of the day during the Congress government, he claimed.

Telangana would remain secular as long as KCR is alive, he said.

“Nobody can separate. We will work together. Muslims would work for Hindus and Hindus would work for Muslims. We will take forward our state like two brothers,” he said.

BJP triggers animosities: KCR

KCR also alleged that the BJP triggers animosities among people with a communal mindset.

Telangana is number one in the country in per capita income, he said.

The two national parties (Congress and BJP) never worked sincerely for Telangana but hurt its interests, he alleged.

Saying that a coalition government is going to be formed in the country after 2024, Rao said the BRS can wield influence in Delhi if it wins all Lok Sabha seats (in state). There are 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.