Underground water may cost money soon

Hyderabad: The unlimited underground water use henceforth may cost money to the consumers. As per the Groundwater Expert’s report, the state government is preparing a plan to charge money for excess use of the groundwater.

It is said that the government shall keep a watch on packaged bottle companies, water tankers, multi-storey buildings, industrial organisations and residential localities to review the underground water table in the areas of these consumers.

According to a source the government has launched an experiment project in Sangareddy to review underground water table in the district. In case of this experiment being successful the state government shall take steps to measure the underground water table and fix consumption limits and shall charge all those crossing such limits.

The water consumption tariff for the underground water shall be Rs 1 for 1 to 50 cubic of groundwater. Those exceeding 50 cubic meters shall be charged Rs 2 per cubic metre.

The government shall fix rates for industrial units, package bottle companies and water tankers.

The government officials say that in order to keep a watch on State’s groundwater table the government shall install flowmeters in industrial units, package water companies, water tankers’ companies, residential apartments housing societies and other localities to charge them for the excess groundwater consumption