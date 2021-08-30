Undertake yatra against Center’s injustice to Telangana: Venkataramana Reddy

Hyderabad: The TRS MLA Venkataramana Reddy criticized the state BJP President Bandi Sanjay’s Sangram Yatra.

Reddy said that this Yatra cannot solve the peoples’ issues and is clearly an exercise to blame TRS Government and use it for political purpose.

Speaking to the Media Venkataramana Reddy said if the BJP wants to undertake Yatra they should do so in Delhi against the Narendra Modi government’s anti-people policies due to which the country is facing price rise and other issues.

Bandi Sanjay must undertake Yatra in Delhi to obtain proper share in the funds for Telangana and must protest against the Central Government’s injustice against the state.

The BJP leaders are unable to tolerate the state government’s Pro peoples policies and hence they are resorting to blame games.

Bandi Sanjay Rao must rename his Sangram Yatra as Modi Sangram Yatra. There is no purpose of this Yatra in the state.

“As the Member of Parliament how much fund Sanjay has obtained for Telangana he should explain”, Reddy said.

That through the Agricultural Bills the Central Government had adopted the anti farmers policies and paved the way for corporate companies entry into the agricultural sector.

Reddy condemned the lathi charge on farmers in Haryana and said that the farmers’ agitation cannot be ended through such blatant use of force. Reddy cited many examples of injustice to farmers in the BJP ruled States.