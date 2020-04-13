UP: Undertrial succumbs to injuries at Mainpuri hospital

Mainpuri: An undertrial lodged at the Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district jail died of injuries sustained in an attack prior to his arrest, police said on Monday.

He was taken to the district hospital after he complained of breathing issues, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said Bhola Jatav (24), a resident of Mainpuri’s Kishni, was awaiting trial in a case lodged by Ajay Yadav of his town.

Yadav had accused Jatav of the attempt to kill. Jatav was arrested and brought to the jail on March 22.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said Jatav was attacked by some people sometime ago due to which he sustained a cut in his wind pipe.

He was being treated at the jail hospital. On Sunday, he felt difficulty in breathing and was rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead,” the SP said.

Source: PTI

