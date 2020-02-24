Underworld don Ravi Pujari flown to Bengaluru from SA

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Underworld don Ravi Pujari was flown to Bengaluru from South Africa, where he was arrested a day before, police said on Monday.

“A 4-member Karnataka police team brought Pujari to Bengaluru in the wee hours of the day on an Air France flight via Paris after he was extradited from Senegal in Africa,” City Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain told IANS here.

The police team was led by state Additional Director General of Police A.K Pandey and Bengaluru joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil, a police inspector and a constable.

“Pujari will be produced in the first Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in the city for judicial custody,” Jain said.

Pujari was taken to an undisclosed place in the city from the international airport under tight security.