UNDP Accelerator Lab India launches ‘GRID’ to foster development

New Delhi, Nov 27 : The India chapter of the Accelerator Labs, an initiative by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on Friday launched a Grassroot Innovation Database (GRID) to foster inclusive development.

It contains 1,500 solutions, ranging from simple to complex in design, which can be implemented at the community level.

These innovative solutions have been developed by grass root communities, individuals, start-ups, students and other innovators from various states across India.

The database caters to various sectors which include livelihood, natural resource management, agriculture, agro-biodiversity, pest management, water management, farm machinery, biodiversity conservation, augmentation, inclusive growth, waste management and circular economy, among others.

“Development in the current context needs to shift from quantitative to qualitative. The vulnerable section of the society needs to be provided with quality education, food, health facilities and an environment which has equal opportunities for all,” Professor K. VijayRaghavan, who is the government’s Principal Scientific Advisor, said in a statement.

“Expertise from grass-root innovators can foster inclusivity in this form of development. The need of the hour is to address complex developmental goals through the three pillars — policy, regulation and sandboxes to create the right impact on the community at large.”

GRID has been co-created for public use by GIAN (Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network), Honey Bee Network Institution and UNDP Accelerator Lab-India.

At the macro level, GRID demonstrates to the policy makers that there is potential to learn from creative communities and individuals at the micro level, as this encompasses solutions that can be implemented on ground in real time, complemented by the fact that being tried and tested the cost of failure is minimal.

GRID can also be leveraged for setting up distributed enterprises and for catering to the local or niche markets, UNDP Accelerator Lab India said.

