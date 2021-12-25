Unemployment could be removed by promoting trade: Adilabad MLA

Published: 25th December 2021
Adilabad: The Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna inaugurated on Friday the construction work of an integrated market to be spread over 4 acres at Sathnala area of Adilabad City.

“While promoting business the market will not only remove unemployment it will also provide opportunity for the people in today’s busy time to shop for all their requirements under one roof,” the MLA said.

This market to be constructed in Adilabad with a budget of Rs.20 crore will be the fourth most modern market in Telangana.

Such integrated modern markets were already set up in Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel.

