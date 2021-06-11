Unesco to help rehabilitate 100 schools destroyed by Beirut blasts

Beirut: The Unesco has launched a partnership with universities in Lebanon for the rehabilitation of 100 educational institutions destroyed by the 2020 Port of Beirut blasts.

Financed by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Unesco will cooperate with the Lebanese University, the American University of Beirut and the Saint Joseph University to rehabilitate 100 universities and schools, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Thursday.

According to the UN agency, the twin explosions on August 4, 2020, led to the partial or complete destruction of at least 163 public and private schools, affecting the continuity of learning for at least 85,000 learners.

The massive blasts also killed about 200 people, injuring at least 6,000 others and leaving 300,000 homeless.

A big part of the Lebanese capital was destroyed in the disaster.

Investigations pointed to the roughly 500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left at the port as the cause of the explosions.