Unesco to help rehabilitate 100 schools destroyed by Beirut blasts

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th June 2021 9:40 am IST
Unesco to help rehabilitate 100 schools destroyed by Beirut blasts
Beirut: In this drone picture, the destroyed silo sits in rubble and debris after an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. AP/PTI Photo

Beirut: The Unesco has launched a partnership with universities in Lebanon for the rehabilitation of 100 educational institutions destroyed by the 2020 Port of Beirut blasts.

Financed by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Unesco will cooperate with the Lebanese University, the American University of Beirut and the Saint Joseph University to rehabilitate 100 universities and schools, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Thursday.

According to the UN agency, the twin explosions on August 4, 2020, led to the partial or complete destruction of at least 163 public and private schools, affecting the continuity of learning for at least 85,000 learners.

MS Education Academy

The massive blasts also killed about 200 people, injuring at least 6,000 others and leaving 300,000 homeless.

A big part of the Lebanese capital was destroyed in the disaster.

Investigations pointed to the roughly 500 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left at the port as the cause of the explosions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button