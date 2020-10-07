UNHCR chief tests COVID positive

By MansoorUpdated: 7th October 2020 9:16 pm IST
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi

Geneva: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He revealed in a tweet that he is mildly symptomatic.

I am engaging with UNHCR’s Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19. I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” the High Commissioner wrote on Twitter.

He also urged people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

“A reminder of the importance of washing hands, keeping distances and wearing masks!” the tweet read further.

Source: ANI

