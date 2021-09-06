Uni classes in Afghanistan resume with curtains between male, female students

Kabul: University classes in Afghanistan have resumed with curtains between female and male students. Classes began before the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, local news agency reported.

However, following the instructions of the Taliban, the students have been placed separately in the same room. Curtains have been hung in the middle of the classroom.

Aamaj News took to Twitter and posted photos which has already gone viral on social media. Female students were seen wearing abayas in compliance with Taliban orders.

— Aamaj News (@AamajN) September 6, 2021

Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 and in many press conferences they said they have no issue with women education but they must wear an abaya (burqa) and niqab that covers most of the face.

The Taliban has directed separate entry and exit gates for men and women in colleges and universities to ‘improve’ education.

Educational institutions have been asked to find older male teachers if there is no female teacher for any reason.

Female students have to go out five minutes before the end of the class. They will have to wait in the waiting room later. Students will be able to leave as soon as they leave the building.

The Taliban have taken this measure to stop the students from associating on the university campus.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday that the war in Afghanistan is over, and the formation of the new government will be announced in the next few days.

Earlier today, the Taliban announced that Panjshir had become the last Afghan province under Taliban control. However, the resistance forces immediately rejected this allegation, saying that their leader Ahmed Masoud would issue a statement soon.