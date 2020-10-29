Unidentified body of a man found in Osman Nagar tank after one month

Hyderabad: The sorry condition of Hyderabad’s drainage system, bad infrastructure and biased government can surely be witnessed in the Old City’s Osman Nagar, as the entire locality with over 700 houses is inundated in water for over a month now.

Only after a month when the water was being removed on Wednesday, highly decomposed body was found in the Burhan Cheruvu tank.

According to the police, a few local persons noticed the body floating in the water and pulled it ashore using a small boat. The body was found near houses that were submerged in water for the last few weeks following heavy rains and was later shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where it has been preserved for autopsy and identification.

The police registered a case and efforts are on to identify the person.