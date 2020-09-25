Unidentified man murdered to death in city outskirts

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was murdered by a group of persons at Rajendranagar on the city outskirts on Thursday night.

According to the police, the person, aged around 40 years appeared to be a labourer and might have been murdered during an argument on Thursday.

The body was found at an isolated place near pillar number 161.

Locals noticed the body and informed the Rajendranagar police. Then later, the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. The attacker had shattered a big rock on his head which seemingly killed him on the spot.

K Ashok Chakravarthy, the Rajendranagar ACP suspected that the man had come to the spot along with a few other people to consume liquor.

He might have then been killed following an argument. The police are trying to identify the person and circulated his pictures to all the police stations.