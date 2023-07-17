Uniform Civil Code will empower women: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: Coming out in support of the Uniform Civil Code, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the proposed law, if implemented, will empower women of the country.

While speaking to ANI in Telangana, Soundarajan said, “I strongly support Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It empowers the women”.

“Because it (UCC) is empowering the women. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) already said in the house if there are five-six brothers, each one can’t have a separate law,” She added.

“So we have to have it. I am a very stronger supporter of it,” she further added.

#WATCH | "I strongly support Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It empowers the women," says Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. pic.twitter.com/iuzv3vm68V — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption and other matters.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the UCC at a recent public meeting, several leaders in the Opposition voiced opposition to the proposed legislation.

With regard to a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice on June 17, 2016, the 22nd Law Commission of India examined the subject matter of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 22nd Law Commission of India decided to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code, asking interested parties to present their opinions by July 14.

According to noted lawyer Ashish Dixit, the Law Commission can only give suggestions in the form of a report, which are not binding on the government. If the government is of the view that the time is right to implement UCC, it would require the approval of parliament, he added.