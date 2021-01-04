Uninterrupted family time is essential; keeps me grounded, shares Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines as she deleted all her social media posts, shared one important compliment she gets from her family and close friends.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her Ranthambore trip with hubby Ranveer Singh and family. Along with the post, the actress also penned a long note about her personality.

The ‘Ram Leela’ actress wrote, , ”An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!

“For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break,” Deepika added.

Here’s her post:

Deepika, who is an avid social media user, left her millions of fans and followers in shock as she deleted all her Instagram and Twitter posts on December 31 night.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joined Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and their respective families in Rajasthan to celebrate new year.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in ‘Chhapaak’ and will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film is about India’s first cricket World Cup victory. Husband Ranveer Singh will lead the film as Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia Dev.

She recently shot for Shakun Batra’ untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Goa. Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next Pathan, to be produced by Yash Raj Films.