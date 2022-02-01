Telangana CM KCR terms Union Budget ‘aimless, useless, meaningless’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expressed his extreme disappointment in the Union Budget placed in the Parliament by the BJP led Centre and termed it as an ‘aimless, useless, and meaningless’ one.

The CM also termed the budget speech by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “a hollow word trickery”.

KCR attacked the Centre by saying that this budget has been a big zero with respect to agriculture and farmers and there have been no efforts to save the sector from the crisis.

On no change in Income Tax slabs, the CM said that a huge disappointment is now left in employees who waited eagerly for relief from the Centre. He also said that the handlooms and textiles sector has been totally ignored.

The CM further said that the Public Health Sector found no help in the Budget. “When the whole world is improving their Health Infrastructure during the Covid crisis, it’s sad that this is not in the Centre’s priority list,” he remarked.

“This budget has created a sense of deep despair in SC, ST, BC, Minorities, Farmers, Common people, Poor, and Employees,” he added.