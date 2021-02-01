Union Budget largely deprived Assam: Congress

Guwahati, Feb 1 : The opposition Congress in Assam said on Monday that though the Union Budget has sanctioned some funds for the road projects and tea garden workers in the poll-bound state, it has largely deprived Assam.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said that the BJP government in Assam and at the Centre always announce projects but their implementations are extremely feeble.

“The BJP government at the Centre had assured to rejuvenate two paper mills in Assam, recognise six tribal communities as Scheduled Tribes and implement the Assam Accord in toto, but the promises were only made in the papers as nothing happened in reality,” Saikia told the media.

He said the BJP government has done nothing for the lakhs of workers associated with the 850 big tea gardens in Assam and the complicated labour laws are also badly affecting the economy of the workers.

The Congress leader said that the Central government has also deprivided Assam from the share of central taxes.

“The Covid induced economy required administration of steroid but the Union Budget just provided paracetamol. Steroids are for faster relief, while paracetamols sure mild to moderate pain,” the opposition leader said.

Saikia also said that people expected a lot of relief and support from the Budget as they have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Central government led by the BJP has upset everyone.

Terming the Budget as “an ointment for the election bound states including Assam”, state Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora termed the Budget as ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-growth’.

“The BJP government has used the floor of the Parliament as a platform to launch election manifestos ahead of the Assembly elections. This Budget is nothing more than an election propaganda full of ‘jumlas’,” Bora said.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected to be held in April-May.

