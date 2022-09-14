Union Cabinet approves proposal to add Himachal’s Hatti community to ST list

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 14th September 2022 4:20 pm IST
A representation of Hatti community (Photo: Google)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal to add the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur to the list of notified Scheduled Tribes, Union Minister Arjun Munda said.

At a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, Munda, who is the Union tribal affairs minister, said the move will benefit around 1.60 lakh people of the Hatti community.

A proposal to add the Brijia community to the ST list in Chhattisgarh has also been approved, Munda said.

The cabinet has also okayed the proposal to add the Narikuravars, one of the most deprived and vulnerable communities living in the hills of Tamil Nadu, to the ST list, Munda said.

