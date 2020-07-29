Union Cabinet likely to take key decisions today

Union Cabinet

New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Cabinet will meet today and certain key decisions are expected to be taken.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence here.

The Union Cabinet last met on July 8.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

In the last meeting, the Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people.

It also approved the development of affordable rental housing complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants or poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U).

EPF

Among other decisions it also approved the extension of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020.

Source: ANI
