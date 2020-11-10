Union Minister Amit shah congratulates Bandi Sanjay on party’s victory

Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah today congratulated the state unit of the BJP for securing victory in Dubbaka Assembly constituency by-elections. He called up the state president of the BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and congratulated him for securing the victory.

He also congratulated all the party leaders, who have worked hard for the victory of the Party. The BJP candidate from the seat Raghunandan Rao won from the seat amid a tight contest.

The election was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA of ruling TRS party Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. His wife solipeta Sujatha contested as the ruling party candidate while the congress party has fielded Cheruku Srinivasa Reddy, the son of former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, as its candidate