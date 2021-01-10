Union minister Ashwini Choubey recovers from Covid

New Delhi, Jan 10 : Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has recovered from Covid-19 after contracting the virus last month. He was being treated at AIIMS trauma centre.

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, Choubey thanked his well-wishers, saying “thanks to all from the depths of my heart for wishing prompt recovery and boosting my morale from various areas of the country when I was recuperating from the disease. I am completely free from infection. Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria Ji and AIIMS family for medical and counseling.”

Pankaj Mishra, media advisor to the minister, informed that Choubey’s corona test was done again on Saturday in which the result has come negative.

Choubey was declared Covid positive last month after he underwent a test when he felt initial symptoms of coronavirus infection on December 28. Later, the minister urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the disease.

Symptoms of Covid-19 surfaced after the minister returned from a three-day Bihar tour in the fourth week of December. The report came positive and he was later admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center on December 30.

