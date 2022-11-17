Union minister blames live-in relationships for rising crime, says educated girls should not get into ‘such relationships’

New Delhi: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on Thursday said live-in relationships are “giving rise to crime” and suggested that educated girls should not get into such relationships, remark that comes against the backdrop of the gruesome Mehrauli killing, prompting Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi to demand his resignation.

Chaturvedi urged Prime minister Narendra Modi to sack the minister from the Union cabinet immediately for his “blame-the-women” remark which she described as “heartless and cruel”.

Kishore, while referring to the Shradha Walkar murder case, said educated girls are responsible for leaving parents for live-in relationships that lead to crime, and suggested that they should instead go for court marriage.