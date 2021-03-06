Union minister Kishan Reddy slams CM KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today slammed the chief minister of the state and alleged that the CM had diluted all the universities, which played an important in separate Telangana state agitation. He said that the CM had also not done anything for the unemployed youth of the state.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at Hanmakonda as part of his ongoing election campaign for the party candidate from Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda graduate MLC seat G.Premender Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion he alleged that the families of CM KCR and MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had benefited in the Telangana State claiming that the center had given railway overhauling industry to the state. Reddy alleged that the project was stalled as the state government had failed to allocate 160 acres of land for the project. He also alleged that the state government had not given land to the canter even after the commencement of the functioning of the AIIMS at Bibinagar.

He also alleged that the State government had not paid its share of Rs. 30 crore for the construction of a super specialty hospital in Warangal. Reddy said that the center had restored Ramgundam Fertilizers corporation by spending Rs.6000 crore and added that prime minister Narendra Modi would soon inaugurate the corporation. He alleged that CM KCR led state government had stopped the implementation of Ayushmann Bharat scheme as it did not allow any kind of credit to the central government for the implementation of the scheme.

He asked the voters to not believe in the words of ruling TRS party leaders while asking them as to what happened to their promise of the construction of the Double bedroom houses in Warangal. He said that CM KCR did not have any right to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and warned the CM to talk cautiously about the PM. He alleged that the TRS-led state government had failed in cracking its whip on sand mafia and land mafia in Telangana.

Source: NSS