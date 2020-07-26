Union minister Naik pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Diwas

Published: 26th July 2020

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Sunday paid tributes to slain soldiers on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory over Pakistan after the nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory.

“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas I bow to all warriors, who have sacrificed their life and have devoted their life for protection of our country,” Naik tweeted in Hindi.

My message to our brave soldiers is that we can’t measure the sacrifice you and your family made, but at the same time we aim and expect that with the help of research, innovation and technology we become supreme power in defence, the BJP Lok Sabha member from North Goa added.

Source: PTI
