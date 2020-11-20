Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests corona positive

News Desk 1Published: 20th November 2020 7:23 am IST

New Delhi, Nov 19 : Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said that he had tested coronavirus positive.

“After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe,” he tweeted

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wished him a speedy recovery.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Palestine slams Pompeo's decision to visit Israeli settlement
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 20th November 2020 7:23 am IST
Back to top button